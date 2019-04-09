Photo: Getty

Now, this isn’t something one sees every day—not even in New York City’s subway system, known for being the scene of every kind of oddity from pizza-lugging rats to impromptu performances by subway pole dancers.

But a subway rider Sunday took things to a new level when he decided to turn a subway car into a virtual urban jungle.

Captured in video posted to Twitter by @e_munson, the tree lover can be seen hauling tree after tree after tree onto a subway while subway riders look on in seeming disbelief:

New York City is often known as the “concrete jungle” for its abundance of skyscrapers and concrete sidewalks, but apparently, this is one New Yorker who decided to go “green.”