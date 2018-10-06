Joe Morton is widely known for his Emmy-winning role as Elijah Pope on ABC’s Scandal, but don’t get it twisted, Morton has been Forrest Gump’ing through a lot of iconic shows and films including What’s Happening, Sanford & Son, Terminator 2 and even M.A.S.H. “Papa Pope” walks us through some of his roles over the years, including his unforgettable debut on Scandal in 2013.

He’s currently starring in the new CBS series, God Friended Me, where he plays the father of an atheist who gets friended by God on social media.

