Insecure is leaving, okay?!



No matter how much you or I hate to admit it, the sad fact is this cultural mammoth of a show will no longer be on our screens after this month—and that’s a tough pill to swallow, if there ever was one.

Luckily for all us fans and followers of the multi-award-nominated, Issa Rae-led show, in addition to the series finale on December 26, we’ll also be getting the chance to witness a proper goodbye thanks to an upcoming documentary, aptly titled Insecure: The End.

Directed by Giants creator and EP James Bland, this documentary special will feature behind the scenes footage of the show’s production as well as interviews from the cast and crew about the legacy of the series and more. Per Collider, featured participants include Rae herself, showrunner Prentice Penny, Yvonne Orji (Molly), Jay Ellis (Lawrence), Christina Elmore ( Condominium/Carrot Cake/Controlla Condola), Amanda Seales (Tiffany), Wade-Allain Marcus (Derek), Natasha Rothwell (Kelli), Kendrick Sampson (NATHANIEL) and more.

‘I never imagined that I would get to work with so many amazing, talented people,’ Rae tearfully explained in the trailer. “You guys have elevated me.”

“Working in television for a long time and not being able to see people who look like me; to be able to do a show like that now sets the groundwork that people wanna make more shows like us is just really special,” added Penny in another scene.

“It’s rare to go to work everyday and love every single person we’ve had on our production,” Ellis said. “It’s all you could dream for.”

Wow, wow, wow. I’m not crying, you are! OK, I lied, I’m definitely feeling all the feels. It’s okay to let out a little thug tear every now and then, okay?!

Insecure: The End premieres Sunday, Dec. 26, on HBO Max and on Monday, Dec. 27, on HBO at 10p.m. ET.