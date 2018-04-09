Chadwick Boseman dominated Saturday Night Live this weekend in one of the highest-rated episodes this year, and the excitement surrounding Black Panther is as prominent as it was before the film’s debut. Nearly two months after Black Panther hit theaters, the film continues to shatter records and set new trends in entertainment. The movie is a movement. Watch above.
Watch: Black Panther’s Reign Just Won’t Let Up
Chadwick Boseman dominated Saturday Night Live this weekend in one of the highest-rated episodes this year, and the excitement surrounding Black Panther is as prominent as it was before the film’s debut. Nearly two months after Black Panther hit theaters, the film continues to shatter records and set new trends in entertainment. The movie is a movement. Watch above.