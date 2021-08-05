After parading around with a racist-ass name for 87 years, the Washington Football Team has much to atone for. So in its continued efforts to now be politically correct and pretend like it wasn’t openly racist as hell for decades, the team has announced a ban of Indigenous-inspired headdresses and face paint. This announcement coincides with other policies that will be unveiled this season in order to provide “a safe and enjoyable gameday experience, and the best possible fan experience, for all guests at FedEx Field.”

From the Washington Football Team’s official website:

Recommended Mask Wearing: Face coverings are recommended for FedExField guests who are not vaccinated and optional for guests who are vaccinated. These mask guidelines may be updated consistent with applicable local regulations and/or FedExField policy. FedExField is Now Cashless: Patrons at FedExField will have the chance to enjoy great food and beverage options throughout the stadium with cashless payment. Payment via credit/debit cards with scan/chip and mobile devices will be accepted at all points of sale. Tailgating Returns to FedExField: Fans attending events at FedExField will have the opportunity to tailgate around the facility. For specific details, please see the “Tailgating” section in the stadium guide. Approved Fan Attire: We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold. However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.

Since the officer-related death of George Floyd, and the subsequent racial reckoning throughout the country that finally forced Washington to change its name, the team has pushed for a rebrand that has drawn mixed results from its fan base. While plenty of fans agree it was time for a change, there’s also a large contingent of racially insensitive assholes who believe otherwise—and they haven’t exactly been quiet about it.

Yet despite this civil war amongst its fan base, the team maintains that moving forward, it will no longer have anything to do with Indigenous imagery.



“We have 89 years of history in this league and failing to acknowledge our past use of Native imagery in the consideration of the new name wouldn’t be mindful of the individuals and communities that were hurt by the previous name,” Jason Wright, who became the team’s first Black president nearly a year ago, said in July. “We’ve made significant changes in our organization and our culture, and our new name must reflect these changes. To that end, we will choose an identity that unequivocally departs from any use of or approximate linkage to Native American imagery.”



Moral of the story: Don’t bring that bullshit to games this year. The ass-whooping you save yourself from in the parking lot might be your own.