Was Queen Charlotte Really Black?

Queen Charlotte is one of the most popular characters on Netflix’s hit drama Bridgerton. It’s no surprise that the streamer has decided to expand the universe into the prequel spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. As we prepare for the series’ May 4 premiere, it’s time to dig into the one question everyone seems to have about the real life royal the character is based on. Was Charlotte really Black?



Bridgerton’s quotable monarch is based on Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, who was Queen of England from 1761 to 1818. Like most women of her time, Charlotte’s marriage to George was an arranged affair, something that is central to the new series. The drama’s other major focus is how having the new queen be Black changes the country, the monarchy and its court. In a behind the scenes video, creator/writer, Shonda Rhimes, explains that she wanted to portray how we got to the diverse, inclusive world of Bridgerton. She’s showing audiences where that came from in the prequel.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story | Official Trailer | Netflix

This is particularly interesting because historians continue to debate whether Charlotte was actually Britain’s first Black queen. According to historian Mario de Valdes y Cocom for PBS’ Frontline, she “was directly descended from Margarita de Castro y Sousa, a Black branch of the Portuguese royal house.” However, other historians dispute his work, as there are still questions about how far removed from her African roots she was.

Advertisement

Per The Guardian, historian Kate Williams, along with others, are convinced the nine generation “distance between Charlotte and her presumed African forebear is so great as to make the suggestion ridiculous.” There’s also the thought that Sir Allan Ramsay, who painted the 1762 portrait of Queen Charlotte, was known for his less dramatized, more accurate works. This meant his portrayal of the queen was closer to her real appearance than other portraits.

Honestly, all these historians have facts to support their position on whether or not Charlotte was actually Black. Considering that she lived in the 18th century, we may never have a definitive answer. But here’s a thought to keep in mind as you enjoy the new drama or check out King Charles’ coronation: If Charlotte was Black, that would make her granddaughter, Queen Victoria, Black, which would lead to questions about the ancestry of Europe’s entire royal lineage. And we all know there are a lot of powerful people who definitely wouldn’t be happy about that kind of change to their history.

45% off Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer Print fond memories

This pocket Bluetooth printer lets you print your precious memories before they hit Instagram. Buy for $79 at Amazon Advertisement

I guess we’ll all just have to settle for immersing ourselves in the TV world when Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres Thursday, May 4 on Netflix.