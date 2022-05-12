Warner Music Group is looking to HBCUs to find the next generation of music industry talent. Beginning in January 2023, the label will accept applications for the next cycle of its WMG HBCU Immersion Program. In cooperation with Culture Creators, the program provides students with the tools they need to pursue careers in the music industry and provide a sustainable pipeline of young Black talent. The first group of 32 students completed the program last month.



Through weekly live virtual sessions, interactive learning activities and panel discussions, students will learn about different aspects of the business, including A&R, Marketing, Data Science, Business Development and Licensing. In addition to receiving an introduction to the music industry, the program offers students career advice and allows them to network with executives at the company.

And when they’ve completed the program, students can apply to Warner Music Group’s Summer Emerging Talent Associate Program. The paid position allows them to gain real-life experience at one of Warner’s subsidiary labels, including Atlantic Records, Warner Records, and Warner Chappell.

Advertisement

Dr. Maurice Stinnett, WMG’s global head of diversity, equity and inclusion, believes HBCUs are the perfect place to look for new and emerging music industry talent. “As a proud HBCU alum, I am thrilled about the creation of WMG’s HBCU Immersion Program,” he said in a statement. “HBCUs are full of talent, brilliance, and creativity — everything we need in the next generation of leaders in the music industry. I’m so proud to offer this training opportunity in partnership with Culture Creators, which I know will further strengthen the leadership, skills and innovation of these amazing students.”

Atlantic Records president Kevin Weaver added that this unique opportunity for students to get real-life experience, sets them up for success after graduation. “It’s an honor to be able to support the growth of programs within our industry that create hands-on learning and give access to real-life opportunities. Through the program, we also get to know these young adults personally, giving Warner Music Group the ability to tap into the next generation of future leaders at the ground floor. From here, the potential opportunities are truly endless for all,” he said.

2023 Immersion Program applicants must be a junior, senior or graduate student currently enrolled in an accredited HBCU. The six-week program involves a three-hour weekly commitment. Students can visit the HBCU Immersion program website for more information and submit their applications.