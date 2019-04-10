Photo: Getty

Not so fast, Donald Trump!

That was basically Warner Bros.’ stance after Trump and his team apparently took it upon themselves to use music from The Dark Knight Rises to accompany a video promoting Trump’s 2020 re-election hopes.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted out the video, which featured an odd collection of imagery—among them, Washington landmarks, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rosie O’Donnell and Amy Schumer, intermixed with scenes from various Trump rallies, Trump visiting a factory and meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

According to NPR, the following words appeared onscreen: “First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they call you racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong. Trump: The Great Victory 2020.”

But apparently it was the video’s additional use of the score from Dark Knight that caused the video to go dark. The video went “poof” after Warner Bros. shut it down, lodging an unauthorized-use complaint.

As the Daily Beast put it: