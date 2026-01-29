Want to Find Love? Black TikTok Reveals Exactly What You Should Do!

If your dating life is in the dumps, it may have something to do with how you’re spending your free time. Although dating apps like Hinge and Tinder aren’t going anywhere any time soon, Black folks have started a conversation on social media about how singles can improve their odds at finding love and level up their dating game.

A recent survey of 2,000 millennials and Gen Z-ers found that 16% have taken up “attraction hobbies” to help make themselves look more appealing to potential romantic partners, USA Today reported.

Social media is divided over whether it’s a good idea to try a new hobby in the name of love. TikToker and dating coach @mina_rich is here for it, suggesting women should consider trying active hobbies like golf and tennis to find their perfect match.

“The high-value men are not hiding, [they’re] just not in the place you’re used to looking,” she said in a post.

TikToker @tayyytots agreed, telling Black people to put down their phones and find a new hobby that will make them more interesting, confident and appealing to others in the dating pool. In a post, she suggests taking up fencing, archery or learning a new language, cautioning women that “doom scrolling is not a personality trait.”

“This is your sign to try something new and build a life that actually excites you.

Save this for later — future you will thank you,” she captioned a post.

But if you think you can throw away your tennis racket once you find your ideal mate, think again. TikToker @dejachanel says the best way to make sure your relationship doesn’t consume you is to have something else going on.

“If you’re not careful, that will be the only thing that your energy is focused on. Like you don’t even realize it and that’s all that’s on your mind,” she said in a post. “And there’s no way to make a smart decision in that type of position.”

Her post garnered more than 75,000 likes and a flood of comments from people who overwhelmingly agreed with her advice.

“Literally just happened to me. I refuse to date until I have 3 hobbies now lol,” wrote someone.