Want the Latte Look? We've Got All the Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need

The latte look is one of the latest viral beauty trends of the summer. And as someone who loves warm, neutral tones, I couldn’t be more excited. These days, TikTok is loaded with videos of girls showing up and showing off their best beat, inspired by the coffee beverage.

Like this one:

Advertisement

Or this one:

Advertisement Advertisement

If you want to get in on the trend and create the perfect latte look yourself, you’ll want to use rich and creamy nudes, browns and caramel shades on your eyes and lips. Basically, you’ll want your makeup to look like you aren’t wearing much makeup at all.

To give you a little latte inspiration, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Black-owned beauty products that will help you create a gorgeous latte look at home. If you’ve got some favorites we didn’t mention, drop them in the comments. We love to learn!

Advertisement

Cay Skin - Isle Glow Face Moisturizer - $34

Advertisement

Don’t you dare put on a lick of makeup before applying a moisturizer with SPF. We love the Isle Glow Face Moisturizer SPF 45 with Sea Moss and Niacinamide from supermodel Winnie Harlow’s Cay Skin brand. This lightweight face moisturizer is formulated for all skin types. It evens out your skin tone and protects you from dangerous UV rays.

Fenty Beauty - Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer - $36

Advertisement

After your moisturizer, you’ll want to apply Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer. This lightweight makeup primer, which helps extend the life of your foundation, is made with grape seed oil and sodium hyaluronate to keep your skin hydrated and your makeup looking fresh all day.

Pat McGrath - Sublime Perfection Concealer - $34

Advertisement

Next, you’ll want to apply a concealer to brighten any dark areas under your eyes or cover any blemishes. We love the Sublime Perfection Concealer from Pat McGrath. It comes in over 30 shades and blends perfectly and feels great on the skin.



Fenty Beauty - Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation - $40

Advertisement

A great foundation is an absolute must for any makeup look. And hands down, one of our faves is Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. This lightweight, matte foundation is made to last all day and even holds up to the summer heat. And the best part? It comes in over 50 shades, so you’re basically guaranteed to find one that works.



Beauty Bakerie - Brownie Bar Mini Palette - $18

Advertisement

If you’re anything like me, you prefer a palette to a bunch of individual items. And one of my favorite palettes to use for the latte look is Beauty Bakerie’s Mini Palette in Brownie Bar. This stunning contour, bronzer and highlighter combo will leave your skin with a gorgeous sun-kissed glow.



Juvia’s Place Blushed Liquid Blush - $18

Advertisement

Next, you’ll want to give your cheeks a little color with the blush of your choice. Here, we’re recommending Juvia’s Place Blushed Liquid Blush. It comes in 12 shades, but we love the earthy tones found in Lily Love.



Juvia’s Place - The Coffee Shop Eyeshadow Palette - $25

Advertisement

If you want to create a great face, it’s all about the eyes. And what’s better for a latte look than the Coffee Shop Eyeshadow Palette from Juvia’s Place? This palette features a stunning assortment of 16 nude and brown shades in both shimmer and matte finishes to let you create different looks for days.



The Lip Bar - All Me Nude Lip Kit - $22

Advertisement

The icing on the cake (or the whipped cream on your latte look) is a lovely nude lip. Remember, the goal is to keep everything as natural as possible, so you’ll have to put your pinks and reds away for this one.

The Lip Bar’s All Me Nude Lip Kit gives you the tools you need to create a beautiful latte-inspired lip. Start by lining your lips with the Straight Line Lip Liner. Finish off with the Sheer Finish Lip Gloss. The kit comes in 6 shade combos, but caramel is our favorite.

