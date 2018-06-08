Photo: Marvel

I can’t believe wypipo really think Wakanda is real.



A Marvel fanatic and college student, known as AlexeyShved1 on Reddit, gave a presentation on Wakanda, its economy and power struggle.

The student’s professor surely believed the presentation because she’d never even heard of the Black Panther movie!

The whole thing came about after the student mentioned Wakanda to his teacher and she’d never heard of the country, so, of course, he volunteered to educate her.

“I mentioned Wakanda the day before jokingly and she questioned it, so I offered to do a presentation about the country and their power struggle. She was incredibly excited to learn about a country she had never heard of so I gave this,” he said.

According to the student, the teacher isn’t the type to know what the movie is because she doesn’t watch TV.

“She’s also the type of person who only watches tennis on TV so she had no clue what Black Panther was until we told her about the movie shortly afterwards,” he wrote in a reply to a comment.



At the end of the day, the whole class was in on the joke and the teacher was shocked to find out that the student had put so much effort into a fake country.

This boy deserves an A-plus because despite Wakanda being fictional, that was an impressive presentation.

