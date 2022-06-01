If you told me that in 2022 Waka Flocka Flame would be celebrated by the Bible Institute of America, I wouldn’t have believed you. In October 2020, the Atlanta native received an honorary doctorate degree in Philanthropy and Humanitarianism. However, his charitable efforts are now being recognized by a different establishment.

The rapper that brought us thunderous club anthems like “No Hands” and “Hard in da Paint” celebrated his 36th birthday (May 31) by accepting an honorary professor degree in Humanitarianism and Philanthropy from the Bible Institute of America.

The ceremony took place in Rainbow Push Headquarters in Chicago. Waka, who was born Juaquin Malphurs, was honored alongside the legendary Reverend Jesse Jackson. Jackson told TMZ how excited he was for the prestigious occasion:

“Today, I was overjoyed, humbled and glad to be honored by a community-based seminary whom we have worked with down through the years and know what we do. I was also pleased to be honored with Waka Flocka. His entrepreneurial abilities are beyond his age. To be with him was a great lift of spirits.”

In 2013, the artist’s younger brother Coades Scott died by suicide which prompted Waka to dedicate his life to suicide prevention and mental illness. Last year, he explained why he is private about his charitable actions:

“When I do good deeds, I don’t never record or take pictures, because why would I catch a person at they lowest point in life? And plus, I don’t need a visual of what I did right,” Waka explained. “I got to experience it and that shit is the feeling, and that’s something you can’t take from me. You know what I’m saying? So, to see anybody marketing theyself feeding the homeless or feeding somebody that needs help, to me, you corny as fuck, man.”