Wait...Tupac Shakur's Unreleased Songs Are Being Sold for How Much?!

It’s time for die-hard Tupac Shakur fans to start stacking their coins. Over the weekend, Momentsintime.com announced that it would be selling several artifacts that used to belong to the “All Eyez on Me” rapper, including written lyrics and three unreleased songs.

However, the songs aren’t from his discography, and they’ve gone unheard from the general public.

More from Momentsintime.com:

In late 1990/early 1991 Tuapc composed and recorded an unreleased album for a group called Jesse and the Kidz. It was never released due to the tragic death of one of the band members. Not only are the lyrics totally unknown-the recordings of 3 of the album’s songs with Tupac in the lead are as well.

To get your hands on these lyrics and unreleased recordings, it’ll run you $250,000 in a private sale. This means that even though anyone will be able to buy it and listen to the music as much as they want, they’ll have to get permission from Shakur’s estate to release it to the public.

This news comes just days after Shakur’s accused murderer, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, participated in his first interview since being charged in the 1996 murder.

Not only does Keefe D claim that he’s innocent, he accuses Reggie Wright Jr., a former Los Angeles police officer who worked as a security guard for Suge Knight, as the one who orchestrated the murder of Shakur.

He also alleges that he played no part in his 2019 memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” a book where Davis allegedly recounts the murders of both Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. Although he’s credited as a co-author, Davis said he just did it for the money.