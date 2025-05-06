Wait, Machine Gun Kelly Has a Black Daughter?? Here's What We Know

Rock star lifestyle doesn’t get in the way of Machine Gun Kelly’s real priorities, his children. The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, 35, just welcomed a daughter with actress Megan Fox. But Baker was a dedicated father long before that.

MGK’s oldest daughter, Casie Colson Baker, 15, is an active part of his life. And despite a crazy work schedule, he still manages to take her to volleyball tryouts and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Casie.

Who Is Her Mother?

Although little is known about Casie’s mother, Dailymail.com reported that the singer met Emma Cannon at a Blink-182 concert when they were only teenagers. This was way before MGK became the superstar that he is today.

In 2009, the young couple gave birth to a babygirl in Cleveland, Ohio— where Casie lives now. She was named after her father. It’s unclear when Cannon and Baker ended their relationship. But although they aren’t together, they seem to have a pretty good relationship. Baker often praises Cannon, calling her “an amazing mom” on X.

She’s Featured on MGK’s Album

It seems music runs in the family! At just 12 years old, Casie was featured on her dad’s 2022 album called “Mainstream Sellout.” She didn’t have a singing part, but that hasn’t stopped Casie from championing her father’s passion.

On Instagram, the father-daughter duo were recently seen jamming to some R&B. Casie even tried her hand at DJing, with MGK standing in the back clearly proud of his oldest daughter. “My daughter is a viiiiibe,” Baker wrote in the caption.

Just How Close Are MGK and His Daughter?

Short answer? Extremely! Baker never misses an opportunity to show the world how much he loves his daughter. She’s joined him on many red carpets, court side at NBA games with Lil Wayne and even on his European tour in 2022. MGK took to Instagram last year to wish Casie a happy birthday. He said “the world spins but when i look at you it stops. happy 15th princess.”

MGK Talks About Her... A Lot

Over the years, MGK has given the public a little more insight into his and Casie’s life. In 2021, he told Drew Barrymore he admires her zest for life. “I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it’s this pure bounce, she’s so excited for life like she’s so young in her life,” he said during “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that.”

He even went on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to talk about how Casie influences his music. “I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now,” he told Clarkson in 2021. “She has her finger on the pulse of what’s hot, or if I’m doing a song and it’s the right one, she’ll confirm it.” Clearly, MGK loves being a girl dad. And more importantly, he loves being Casie’s dad.

