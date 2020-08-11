Voter Registration Surged During Height of Black Lives Matter Protests, Study Finds

Photo : Brett Carlsen ( Getty Images )

2020 has been a wild rollercoaster of a year . The largest race reckoning America has seen in a generation is happening in the midst of a global pandemic that is showing no signs of g o ing away and all the while, a man sits in the White House who just can’t seem to go a da y without making an embarrassing spectacle of himself. With all this going on, the American people appear to be showing more interest in the upcoming presidential race than they have in some time. In fact, a new study finds that voter registration surged this summer during nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

NBC News reports that a new study conducted by Democratic political data firm TargetSmart found a sharp increase in voter registration, especially among Democrats and independents during the month of June.

In March, it was reported that the coronavirus pandemic had caused voter registration to plummet. But that changed after the death of George Floyd resulted in a wave of anti-racist demonstrations that got a lot of people out of the house and back on the street. The study found that while protests surged nationwide, so did voter interest.

From NBC:

TargetSmart CEO Tom Bonier told NBC that part of the reason for the increase in voter registration is likely due to growing dissatisfaction over how President Donald Trump has handled the pandemic.

“There’s this level of intensity, people are feeling like this situation is being very much mishandled,” Bonier said. “And if they have the opportunity to go and cast a ballot and put different people in charge, I think we’re seeing that in the voter registrations.”

According to ABC News, a poll conducted in July found that 64 percent of Americans distrust anything Trump says about the pandemic and 60 percent disapprove of how his administration is handling it.