Virtual Talent Show at Sacramento State University Zoom-Bombed by Racists

A virtual talent show held for students at Sacramento State University was Zoom-bombed by two people who felt the need to drop racial slurs.

According to ABC 10, earlier this month, towards the end of an event called “Sac State’s Got Talent,” two unknown individuals managed to get into the chat and fill it with racial slurs. Screenshots acquired by the school’s newspaper, the State Hornet, show that someone with the username “David Winley” left a giant block of text that repeatedly said: “I HATE NIGGERS KILL ALL NIGGERS.” A second user, with the name “Mike Nicholas” wrote, “Just going to be honest fuck Black Lives Matter, George Floyd od on drugs.”



This is one of those stories that make ask “What the fuck are people doing with their time?” I simply don’t understand the desire to be an inflammatory asshole. What is gained here? You only have a finite amount of time on this planet and this is how you decide to spend it?



Couldn’t be me.



Anyway, investigators at the school couldn’t find the folks responsible for the incident or figure out if the people responsible were students at the university. Robert Nelson, university president, sent a message to students calling the incident “abominable.”



“Sacramento State condemns the hateful, racist comments that were posted, and we must come together, as a caring campus, to support one another when faced with this type, or any type of racism,” Nelson wrote.

The school is currently in the process of crafting an antiracist initiative and Nelson called on the related committees to come up with an actionable plan to prevent incidents like these from happening in the future.

Brian Blomster, director of news and communications for Sac State, told the Hornet that should the people responsible be found to be members of the university they would face punishment.

“Such comments could be considered a Hornet honor code violation, and sanctions based on such violations could be imposed,” Blomster wrote in an email.