Look out, Deborah Brown. You’re about to get a lot more “cousins” coming your way.



That’s because the Richmond, Va., woman won the state’s lottery 30 times in one day in February—ensuring that this year’s Black History Month was really great for at least one person. As NBC News reports, Brown bought 30 “Pick 4" tickets with the same winning combination: 1-0-3-1.

Brown initially bought 20 tickets with that combination at a gas station in Chesterfield County. “A couple of times during the day, I saw those numbers,” Brown said when she recently claimed her winnings. So later that day, she bought 10 more tickets at the same location with the same numbers.

Thirty different tickets, and those tickets all kill.

The lucky tickets garnered $5,000 a piece, for a grand total of $150,000, which Brown says she’s considering applying to home renovations.

In case you were wondering what the odds of landing such a haul are, Virginia Lottery told NBC News it was about 1 in 10,000.

For perspective: You are more likely to date a millionaire (1 in 215, a fighting chance!) or write a bestselling novel (1 in 220), according to Forbes, or be struck by lightning at some point in your life (1 in 3,000).

Knowing my luck, I’d get the lightning 30 damn times.