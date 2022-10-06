Kent Carter, the first Vice President of Northern Virginia’s Arlington NAACP branch, was shot and killed while visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands. Carter and his girlfriend traveled to the popular vacation spot to celebrate his 40th birthday.

According to Trevor Botting, the territory’s police commissioner, on October 2 a group of “armed criminals” seized a vehicle that had staff from a local business and two tourists inside. They then “proceeded to indiscriminately shoot into the vehicle,” he said, killing one local employee in addition to Carter.

According to the victim’s half brother, Barry Cantrell, Carter’s girlfriend sustained minor injuries. Officials believe that one of the suspects was later killed by police.

On Monday, Botting explained that the attack was “carried out by armed gang members who act without conscience, who have no regard for life, and who are hellbent on causing indiscriminate harm and misery.”

Botting also said that the incident is one of several to have taken place over the weekend involving armed attackers. The commissioner noted that violence has risen on the Caribbean archipelago.

Julius D. “J.D.” Spain Sr., president of the Arlington NAACP, described the reverence he held for Carter:

“He was a servant leader. [Carter] was one who didn’t ask for anything in return, but did it because he knew it had to be done. His impact in our community and his character and trustworthiness and judgment were impeccable. He’s one of those silent but very effective leaders. … No one can speak ill will of Kent. He was just a very warmhearted individual.”



On Tueday, the office of Turks and Caicos Premier Washington Misick released a statement saying that the violent event “is rare and does not reflect who we are as a people.” It also claimed that the attack was “not one in which the victim was targeted.”