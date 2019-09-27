Virginia Girl Says White Male Classmates Pinned Her Down and Cut Off Her ‘Ugly,’ ‘Nappy’ Dreadlocks

Screenshot : WUSA TV

Fairfax County Police are investigating a harrowing incident at a Northern Virginia private school in which three sixth-grade boys are accused of pinning down a black classmate on the playground and cutting off her hair.

Amari Allen, a 12-year-old student at Immanuel Christian School, a private K-12 academy, says she had been bullied for weeks by the three boys, who had taken her lunch money and verbally abused her.

But Amari told WUSA TV their bullying took a terrifying turn on Monday, when the three sixth-graders, all of whom are white, attacked her on a school playground. Together, they pinned her hands behind her back, covered her mouth, and with a pair of scissors, cut off big chunks of her dreadlocks.

Throughout the ordeal, the boys called her hair “ugly” and “nappy,” and told her she “shouldn’t have been born,” Amari said.

Amari’s grandmother, Cynthia Allen, is questioning why no one seemed aware of or tried to prevent the attack, which lasted about five minutes. She received no word about the Monday incident, or any prior bullying, until she noticed her granddaughter’s uneven hair on Wednesday. Amari denied that anything happened at first for fear for retaliation, WUSA TV reports, only telling the truth after Allen pressed her.

Allen says she wanted to see the school’s anti-bullying policies implemented.



“It’s very painful,” Allen said the local TV station. “I want to see them dismissed from the school. I want to see something done.”



Immanuel Christian School costs the Allen family $12,000 a year to attend (it is also, coincidentally, where Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen, teaches twice a week). The school has a no-bullying policy in its parent-student handbook, which both defines bullying (“The deliberate use of power to dominate, intimidate and harm another person physically and/or emotionally over an extended period of time with no significant provocation or justification”) and expectations around bullying (“never harm others intentionally with words or actions”).

The Allen family had a conversation with the school’s administrators Thursday morning, but don’t feel their concerns were taken seriously, ABC News reports. Questioned by WUSA TV about the Amari’s accusations, Immanuel Christian responded with the following statement: