Vince ‘Back in My Day’ Carter Becomes 1st Player in NBA History to Play in Four Different Decades

If Vince Carter was a wine, he’d be a Château Lafite 1869 or perhaps a 1947 Cheval Blanc: universally revered while gracefully aging in Nancy Pelosi’s wine cellar. But he’s not a wine, he’s an eight-time NBA All-Star, who at 42-years-old is still somehow doing shit like this:

On Saturday, as ESPN reports, the future hall of famer became the first player in NBA history to play in four different decades after taking the court against the Indiana Pacers. He joins geriatric legends like NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri and NHL stalwarts Patrick Marleau, Joe Thornton, and Zdeno Chara as the only active players in the four major North American sports who made their professional debuts back when Steve Urkel was still a thing.



For context, that means Vinsanity is the Saturday Night Live of professional sports. He’s outlasted No Limit Records, Starter jackets, The Wire, and even Trey Songz’s cornrows. And in what’s believed to be his final season—I know, I know, but 22 of them is enough—Half Man, Half Arthritis is still showing out with no signs of slowing down.

Shoutout to Bengay.

