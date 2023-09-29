Video Shows Disabled Black Man Being Dragged Out of Car by Police

Police officers can’t hide anymore. You make a mistake, best believe someone will have their phone out to share your mistake with the rest of the world.

Earlier this week, a viral video shared on TikTok is making the rounds all over social media. The incident, which spans 10 minutes over two videos, shows a disabled Black man in Charles County, Md. being pulled out of his car by local police while he’s riding in the car with his family. The caption of the video reads: “Do anyone know a lawyer in Charles County Maryland? This is how they treated my paralyzed husband.”

Advertisement

The video begins with the officer asking the man if he can come out of his car so he can “talk to him.” He then explains that he’s paralyzed and that he’ll need the help of the officer to get out of the car.

With the help of another officer, he is pulled out of the vehicle and left on the road. But with the help of the officers, he’s put back into his car where it’s explained that he is being arrested for a crime that took place in the area, despite the disabled man claiming he’s never been to the area before in his life.

Advertisement Advertisement

The woman in the car with him, who is his wife, says throughout the video that he is a paraplegic and that if they want to arrest him, he needs to be put in his wheelchair, which was in the trunk of their car.

Video of the incident is below:

Advertisement

A second video shows the Black man being arrested while in his wheelchair.



Advertisement

While there hasn’t been an official update from Maryland Police, the woman who recorded the video said in the comment section of her video that her husband has returned home.

As seen by the comments under the video, people are beyond themselves about the behavior in the video and have criticized the actions of the officers and their treatment of the disabled Black man.