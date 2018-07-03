Screenshot: Ricardo Ramirez (Facebook)

The footage is enough to make your stomach drop. In it, a black woman can be seen slowly exiting a vehicle with her hands up and turning around. As the camera pans to the left, you see at least five cops, all of them with their guns drawn and pointed at the woman, who slowly makes her way to the ground.



A man narrating the video could be heard voicing his disbelief.

“That is unnecessary. Wow,” the man could be heard saying. “She looks like the most unharmful person. Look at her, she’s scared for her life.

“This is extra. You clearly see that she has nothing in her fucking hands or pockets,” he adds.

It wasn’t clear what led up to the encounter, which the man said occurred near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Centinela Avenue in Los Angeles. However, the footage soon drew ire from the community, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to respond.

According to the police, the woman, who was unidentified, was arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant and was being held on $1 million bail.

The department added that it was “limited in what info” could be released, noting that the woman was taken in “without a use-of-force.”