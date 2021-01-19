Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris to Be Escorted by Howard University’s Showtime Marching Band on Inauguration Day

Members of the Howard Bison Showtime Marching Band wait to perform during a game against the UNLV Rebels on September 2, 2017. Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

It’s about to be a great day for the nation and a great day for HBCUs.



According to a press release from Howard University, the illustrious HBCU’s marching band will participate in the 59th presidential inauguration parade, escorting fellow alum Kamala Harris as she makes her way to the Capitol. The Showtime Marching Band will encompass the drumline, Ooh La La dancers, and the Flashy Flag Squad, all of which will only represent less than a third of the band so as to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick spoke on the proud honor saying:

It is our esteemed honor to be involved in the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Throughout her career, the vice president-elect has carried her Howard education with her, ensuring that she adhere to truth and service and inspiring her to achieve unprecedented levels of excellence. It is perfectly fitting that the Showtime Marching Band, the ensemble that captures and reverberates the heartbeat of our institution, should accompany her on this last leg of her journey to the White House. It was that steady pulse of her Alma Mater’s legacy that propelled her forward, and it is that same rhythm that will carry her onward as she undoubtedly will become one of the most influential vice presidents in the history of our nation.

But Howard isn’t the only historically Black college or university set to commemorate the momentous occasion.

HBCU Gameday announced that seven other marching bands from HBCUs across the South will also showcase their skills in a virtual event dedicated to celebrating America’s diversity called We Are One. Hosted by Terence J, the event will stream Tuesday starting at 8 p.m ET and will feature musical selections from Florida A&M University Marching 100, Grambling State University World Famed Marching Band, Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South, Louisiana Leadership Institute Middle & High School All-star Band, South Carolina State University Marching 101, Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, and Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands. DJ D-Nice, Leslie Jones, Frankie Beverly, Stacey Abrams, Sen.-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock and others are all set to make an appearance with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris slated to speak.

We Are One will be available to watch on bideninaugural.org/watch or on Blavity, BET, Daily Kos, The Grio TV, HBCU Grad, NBC Peacock TV, NowThis, Revolt TV, The Source, The Shade Room and Urban One.