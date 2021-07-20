Usher Talks ‘Being a Girl Dad,’ New Baby and Returning Back to the Stage for New Las Vegas Residency

We may know him U-S-H-E-R-R-A-Y-M-O-N-D, but to Usher’s three—soon to be four—kids, he’s just Dad.

It’s a title worn proudly by the “Bad Habits” singer; Raymond recently gushed over his 10 month-old daughter and soon-to-be new addition during an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, according to People.

“I’m definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours,” he said with a laugh. “This new addition to the family has just been exciting. I’m loving being a Girl Dad for once. I’m even changing my colors; I’m wearing pink and cool stuff like that.” Usher is also the father of two preteen sons, Naviyd Ely and Usher V, and welcomed baby girl Sovereign Bo last September.

But a new bundle of joy isn’t the only thing the “I Don’t Mind “ artist has to be excited about. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Usher also reflected on his new Las Vegas residency and his opening night performance at Caesar’s Palace over the weekend.

“I was really overwhelmed,” Usher admitted to ET’s Lauren Zim. “One, looking out in the audience to see my fans, but to have my actual family here with me, my mother was in the house, my children were there, my agents were there, managers, old and new, accountants, lawyers, all of the people who have been a part of this incredible process of transition were there...and I’m like, ‘Man, we made it and we’re back open.’”

He later added, “I think this pandemic gave us an opportunity to really value the things and people around us, to see each other, and in that moment, that’s what I felt. I felt the celebration and I was the soundtrack for that celebration.”

Usher’s Las Vegas Residency marks the first new headlining show to open in over a year. For more information on how you can snag tix, head on over to ticketmaster.com.