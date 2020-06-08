Until Lil Wayne Learns 'How to Love' Us, Please Stop Going to Him for Social Commentary

Photo : Nicholas Hunt ( Getty Image )

In recent years, we’ve all watched Lil Wayne deteriorate before our very eyes.

I don’t know if its drugs or his lengthy history of seizures, but something is clearly awry with the artist formerly known as Birdman Jr. His once-lauded output has regressed from incredible to entirely incoherent, and his commentary on social issues has far too often followed suit.

In light of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, Ben Carson’s spirit animal tapped into his inner Tiger Woods and said some goofy-ass shit that was so asinine that even Tomi Lahren crawled out of her mayonnaise jar to co-sign it. Specifically, he fixed his face to say, “If we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing.”

Here’s the full quote from his conversation with Fat Joe:



“I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific, we have to get so specific. And what I mean by that is we have to stop viewing it with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody of a certain race or everybody with a badge. We have to actually get into who that person is. And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing.”



In response, nearly the entire free world told him to shut that shit up, but Wayne being Wayne, he only doubled down from there. During a recent episode of his own Young Money Radio on Apple Music, he threw on the cape to ride for the boys in the blue.

“My life was saved when I was young,” he reminded everyone. “I was 12 or something, I think. Shot myself. I was saved by a white cop, Uncle Bob. So you have to understand [...] you have to understand the way I view police, period. I was saved by a white cop.”

He then went out of his way to point the finger at black officers at the scene who failed to render aid.

“There was a bunch of black cops jumped over me when they saw me at that door, laying on the floor with that hole in my chest,” Wayne continued. “[Uncle Bob] refused to.”

So let me get this straight: We just watched Derek Chauvin spend nine minutes with his knee on George Floyd’s neck while three other officers twiddled their thumbs and this is how you chose to respond? Dead smack in the middle of the biggest protest movement possibly ever?

Really, nigga?

Then again, we’re talking about the same dude who clung to Calvin J. Candie as he declared “there’s no such thing as racism” and blatantly dismissed the Black Lives Matter movement during a 2016 interview with Nightline.

“I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothing to do with me,” he sneered. “I am a young, black, rich motherfucker. If that don’t let you know that America understands black motherfuckers matter these days I don’t know what it is.”

He continued, “Don’t come at me with that dumb shit, ma’am. My life matter. Especially to my bitch.”

This dude really went from “I Can’t Feel My Face” to I can’t feel my race.

So until he at least pretends to give a shit about the rest of us, can we all collectively agree to stop giving asking him for his opinion on anything? Ever? I don’t give a shit if it’s a pepperoni pizza.

Maybe he’ll finally realize that black lives do matter once we stop giving him a platform to continue undermining our humanity and progress.