Our forever first lady, Michelle LeVaughn Robinson Obama, aka the literal manifestation of black girl magic, and exhibit A-Z of why you should listen to and trust black women, has launched an initiative to encourage the youth to vote. Look at who your president currently is. Voting is important!

November midterm elections are well on their way and Michelle Obama’s PSA, “When We All Vote” aims to show people just how important elections are, outside of the one we all know, the presidential election.

“If we really want our voices to be heard, we need to vote in every election, not just for president, but for every office: school board, state house, Senate, all of them,” she says.



Michelle called in a little help from her friends, like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, and Chris Paul to help spread the word. With 4 million Americans turning 18 this year (according to Janelle Monáe in the video), now, more than ever, it’s important to reach the youth. They can change the world.

“Help us start a conversation across America about being active participants in our most basic American responsibility: voting,” Michelle Obama implores us all with her flawless mane, skin, smile and everything.

Reportedly, there are more star-studded videos for Michelle Obama’s effort coming. Listen, we gotta tap the big dogs if we want to change our current political climate.

It’s being reported that while Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” campaign is great, it’s not the messaging Democrats were hoping for. Democrats are stressed, trying to push Republicans out of power and Michelle Obama is one of the most sought-after surrogates to rally Democrats, but she doesn’t play the game they want her to play.



Michelle may give you a few appearances, but that’s it. Just like our forever president Barack Obama said at a Beverly Hills fundraiser last month for the Democratic National Committee, “You can’t afford Michelle.”

