Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
News

Unarmed London Black Man Allegedly Blocked by Police Car Before Being Fatally Shot

A British police officer is being charged with the murder of 24-year-old Chris Kaba.

By
Noah A. McGee
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Unarmed London Black Man Allegedly Blocked by Police Car Before Being Fatally Shot
Photo: KABA FAMILY HANDOUT

Not that this notion was ever questioned, but Black people in the United States are not the only people who deal with police violence. It’s something Black people all around the world have to fight against.

Watch
Small Town Horror Story: The "Suicide" of Sandra Bland
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Small Town Horror Story: The Killing of Trayvon Martin
March 17, 2023
Comedian London Hughes Talks New Book, Parents Watching Her Very Sexual Comedy, & Beyoncé vs. Rihanna
Monday 11:39AM

On Wednesday, a London police officer was charged with murdering 24-year-old Chris Kaba, an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot nearly a year ago in September 2022, according to The Independent.

Advertisement

On the night of September 5, 2022, Kaba, who was months away from becoming a father, was being followed by multiple police vehicles in Streatham Hill, an area in South London. He was driving an Audi Q8, a car that allegedly did not belong to him and was connected to a firearm incident days before. As he turned into a nearby neighborhood, his vehicle was blocked by a police car. He was then hit by one gunshot fired by a London police officer. Hours later, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In the days following his death, locals fiercely protested the death of the young man who was an aspiring rapper who went by the name Madix or Mad Titch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

In a statement, Kaba’s family said, “Chris was so very loved by our family and all his friends. He had a bright future ahead of him, but his life was cut short. Our family and our wider community must see justice for Chris.”

They continued, “We welcome this charging decision, which could not have come too soon. Now we await the trial of the firearms officer without delay and hope and pray that justice will be served.”

Advertisement

The officer who is being charged is currently suspended from duty, according to BBC.

This case should remind African Americans that the fight against police violence is not just a national issue, it’s a worldwide one.