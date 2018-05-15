Photo: Peters family photo (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Police in Richmond, Va., shot and killed an unarmed black motorist Monday along Interstate 95 during the evening commute.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that according to the Richmond Police Department, 24-year-old Marcus-David L. Peters was shot after he charged an officer. Peters reportedly hit three cars, led officers on a short pursuit, and danced and rolled naked on the interstate.

Advertisement

Peters was reportedly driving a sedan shortly after 5:30 p.m. when he struck one vehicle and kept going. An officer with RPD followed in pursuit after witnessing the collision. After striking two other vehicles on an interstate on-ramp, Peters lost control of his vehicle.

He then reportedly emerged naked from his vehicle, and witnesses said they saw him dancing and rolling around on the interstate before running back to the on-ramp.

It was at this point that Peters allegedly charged the officer. In an attempt to disable Peters, the officer deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective, so the officer shot Peters with his service weapon. Peters was transported to a local hospital, but he died from his wounds shortly after midnight.

Advertisement

His mother, Barbara Peters, told the Times-Dispatch: “That was not my son. This is just so out of character. Something went terribly wrong.”

Peters was a high school teacher who graduated cum laude from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in biology in 2016.

The officer who shot Peters is a 10-year veteran with the department who has not been identified. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. He was wearing a bodycam, and that footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.