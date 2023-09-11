Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Saved the Best Deals for Last

It’s the final week of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, and the deals are better than ever. The beauty giant is slashing prices of some of your favorite brands in half, making it a whole lot easier to justify refreshing your foundation or trying a new eyeshadow palette.



Because we’re all about helping you hold on to your coins, we’ve rounded up the best deals by day. So run, don’t walk to get your hands on these discounts. There’s nothing worse than paying full price.

Advertisement

Sunday, September 10 Deals

Two Faced Born This Way Eyeshadow Palette

(Regular Price - $52, Sale Price - $26)

Advertisement Advertisement

Two Faced Born This Way Eyeshadow Palette is a mixture of 16 nude metallic and matte shades that can be mixed and matched to create the most stunning eye looks.



Monday, September 11 Deals

Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter

(Regular Price - $36, Sale Price - $18)

Advertisement

Give your skin a post-shower treat with Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter. It works wonders soothing dry skin, and it leaves behind a sweet coconut scent.



Tuesday, September 12 Deals

Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask

(Regular Price - $45, Sale Price - $22.50)

Advertisement

Give you skin a deep cleansing detox with Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask. It’s formulated to help reduce excess oils, minimize your pores and leave you looking younger.



Wednesday, September 13 Deals

Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff

(Regular Price - $37, Sale Price - $18.50)

Advertisement

Say goodbye to dark eye circles and puffiness with Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff. The lightweight cream leaves you looking like you got a good night’s sleep even if you didn’t.



Thursday, September 14 Deals

Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm

(Regular Price - $38, Sale Price - $19)

Advertisement

After a long day of wearing a full face, Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm is just what you need to get rid of makeup and leave you with a clean palette.

Smashbox Halo Plumping Dew Illuminating Moisturizer + Hyaluronic Acid

(Regular Price - $42, Sale Price - $21)

Advertisement

The entire Smashbox Halo collection is marked down 50 percent. But I can’t live without the Halo Plumping Dew Illuminating Moisturizer + Hyaluronic Acid. It instantly hydrates your skin and leaves you with a gorgeous glow.



Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25

(Regular Price - $41, Sale Price - $20.50)

Advertisement

Perfect and protect your complexion at the same time with Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 from Smashbox. This long-lasting tinted moisturizer is oil-free and sweat-proof. Oh, and did I mention it comes in 20 shades?



Saturday, September 16 Deals

M.A.C. Glow Play Blush

(Regular Price - $33, Sale Price - $16.50)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a lightweight blush that’s easy to blend, give Glow Play Blush a try. I love the bouncy texture that makes it easy to apply it with your fingertips. It comes in five gorgeous shades, but Blush, Please has a special place in my heart.



M.A.C. Extra Dimension Blush

(Regular Price - $33, Sale Price, $16.50)

Advertisement

The Extra Dimension Blush in Fairly Precious is the perfect blush topper to add an extra layer of shine to your cheeks. But don’t go looking for it in the store. This one is available online only.

