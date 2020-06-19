U.S. Sen. Cory Booker Talks Ending Qualified Immunity in Policing and More With The Root on Instagram Live

Sen. Cory Booker, (D-NJ) asks a question during a Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 16, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Photo : Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

U.S. Sen. Corey Booker’s support for ending qualified immunity for police officers is one of the strongest calls for tackling police brutality by a high-profile elected official yet and he will join The Root on Instagram live Friday, June 19, at 2 p.m. ET to explain his stance in detail.

Qualified immunity shields public servants from civil legal proceedings for actions done on the job. You can read my write up on it here.

The national uprisings stemming in reaction to police killings of black people across America have pushed lawmakers into drafting policies with real teeth and re-allocating resources away from police departments and into social service programs that can actually help address public safety. Booker (D-N.J.) will share his thoughts on the defund the police movement, the power of police unions, and if law enforcement can actually be reformed out of its racism foundation.

I also will ask the senator about incumbency and when it is appropriate to primary someone or not.

Booker will discuss COVID-19 recovery efforts, particularly current legislation in the Senate that would provide extended economic relief to Americans beyond the first $1,200 stimulus checks that were distributed earlier this year.

Dozens of New Jersey towns, many of which are predominately black, have some of the worst drinking water in the country, so Booker will discuss how he’s addressing this. Our conversation will explore what election protection looks like for November and much more during our 50-minute interview.

Tune in at 2 p.m. ET, Friday, Juneteenth, on The Root’s Instagram (@the.root) live.