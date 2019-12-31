Tyler Perry Teases New Netfix Thriller, A Fall from Grace

Tyler Perry on stage at Southern Exchange on October 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia Photo : Marcus Ingram ( Getty Images )

Before ending a historic year — opening the first black owned film and television production studio, Tyler Perry is going out with a bang a teaser for his upcoming Netflix thriller, A Fall from Grace.

The Madea-made mogul wrote, produced and directed the film, which marks his debut on Netflix.

“I’m so excited to share with you the teaser trailer for my new film called A Fall From Grace,” Perry commented as he posted a clip on social media.

The Virginia-set drama stars Crystal Fox as Grace Waters, a woman healing after her ex-husband’s affair, who finds solace in a new love. But her happiness is cut short when her new man turns her life upside down – and she subsequently ends up in the slammer.

Comedic actress Bresha Webb portrays her attorney, a public defender who never tried a case.

“Another reason I’m so excited is that this is Crystal Fox’s first time playing the lead role in a movie (Hanna from The Haves And The Have Nots). Can you believe that?! After all these years?! Anyway, SHE KILLS IT!,” Perry also writes. “You will be guessing till the end. I promise, you won’t figure it out. I know you’re going to love this movie!!”

A prolific dramatic theater and screen actress, the underrated former In the Heat of the Night star recently appeared in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies.



Perry will also appear in the film, along with Cicely Tyson, Phylicia Rashad, and Mehcad Brooks.

A Fall from Grace premieres January 17 on Netflix.