Tyler Perry Gets Deep in His Philanthropy Bag for 93-Year-Old Woman in the Middle of Land Dispute

Tyler Perry may be Madea to some and a media mogul to others, but he’s also a man who believes in helping out when he can and that’s exactly what he’s doing for a 93-year-old woman in South Carolina.

Per TMZ, back in July, Josephine Wright was sued by land developers Bailey Point Investment Group over land that’s been a part of her family since the Civil War era. They argue that parts of her home are blocking their progress in developing a unit that’s already been approved by the city and are seeking damages and to seize the property entirely. However, as Wright explained to South Carolina’s WSAV-TV, the suit is nothing more than retaliation after she denied selling her land to them and alleged that they began harassing her after the fact.

“I’ve been pretty much of a fighter all my life,” she said at the time. “It puzzled me at first but then it got me angry.”

She later added, “I think they’re unscrupulous and greedy. And they want nothing but all the property they can get they hands on.”

After seeing her story, Perry signed on to help join her in her fight. While Wright already acquired a lawyer, with the support of Perry, she’s now about to get a brand new home, too. As additionally noted by TMZ, construction on her new home is set to begin the upcoming weeks. This is pivotal due to the fact that a tree fell on her home and caused severe damage to her roof in September as explained in the family’s official GoFundMe.

This news comes as the Madea Goes to Jail star gears up to release his new documentary, Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story on Prime Video. Slated to premiere Nov. 17, the forthcoming film follows “the inner-world of a man, whose story has never fully been told, as he becomes a father and a media mogul with a mission to pave his own road to the top.”

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Seeing as how Perry has been notoriously private about his private life, this documentary will provide unfettered access and insight into his past and present all while attempting to contextualize his contributions in the broader Black entertainment canon. What’s also important to note is that Perry had no creative control over this film, seeing as how it was directed by Armani Ortiz and Gelila Bekele (with whom Perry shares a child.) So it’ll be interesting to see if his life story—and the stories he tells—gets an all-new perspective change from audiences upon the film’s release.