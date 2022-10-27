I never thought that I’d be defending Chingy from slander in 2022, yet here we are. Twitter users took it upon themselves to create a “50 Worst Rappers of All Time” list. We’re not sure who picked the emcees selected or even how the item came about. But we do know that Chingy was on it and neither he—nor The Root—will tolerate the slander.

Honestly, the list is all over the place. It goes from Silkk the Shocker to Bow Wow, then Diddy to Gucci Mane, then Petey Pablo to Birdman? Vanilla Ice is at number 14 but why would he even be acknowledged? Of course, this is merely an attempt to get a conversation going and the rappers who were featured on it have been quiet—because honestly they could care less. Chingy, however, is built different.

When the topic came up in an interview with VladTV, the St. Louis native spoke his mind. He continued:

“People kill me...they sit around, I don’t know if they’re just watching videos or anything, and then somebody just writes down some names and say ‘oh these are the fifty worst rappers.’ To me, it’s invalid because it’s subjective.”

Chingy also noted that there are 7 billion people on this planet and not all of them were surveyed for this list:

“I sold over 50 million records worldwide, I still have success. It’s people that love me. You go ask these people, they’ll tell you ‘we love Chingy...he’s one of my favorite artists.’ I had somebody tell me this the other day. So how am I one of the worst rappers? That list is absurd and need to be done away with. Somebody got too much time on their hands.”

King, we agree with you. We will also continue to play bangers in The Root office like “Right Thurr,” “Holidae In” and “One Call Away,” respectively.