Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Lori Loughlin thought that her being a wealthy white woman legal defense would save her. Yeah…she thought. But reality comes at you fast.

Last week, the Full House actress was seen outside the courtroom like business as usual, signing autographs for all the Aunt Becky fans that came to see her. Loughlin, one of the more high-profile defendants in the FBI Operation Varsity Blues scandal, faced charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. She and her Trump-loving husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among 50 who were allegedly involved with bribing and colluding with college administrators and athletic coaches to guarantee acceptance for their kids. Loughlin and Giannulli paid a combined $1 million to scam their daughters into University of Southern California. The fallout has shook the infrastructure of illegal factions within schools across the country.

Loughlin was initially offered a plea deal. She should have just sat there, ate her food, and took her L. The generous deal would have let her off easy with a minimum two-year prison sentence for her role in this debacle.

Easy peasy; two years is lightweight Martha Stewart jail time. But no, Becky’s gon’ Becky. Rather than accept the fact that she was wrong and accept the fact that she deserves to be held accountable, Loughlin laughed in the face of justice. Multiple stories report the Full House star thought the DA was bluffing. A source told E! News Loughlin was in “complete denial” that she’d serve any prison time for doing a laundry-list of illegal activities. So she rejected the two-year deal.

This week, Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted on additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud, according to HuffPost. The funds used to bribe, lie, and cheat their children’s way into school were funneled through The Key Worldwide Foundation, a fake charity set up by one of the scam’s ring leaders, Rick Singer, according to Rolling Stone. Loughlin and her husband now face 40 years in prison along with a $750,000 fine for their role. This is much, much, worse than the first charge.

Oh, she’s in big trouble, mister.

A new arraignment date for the couple has not yet been set.