Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Donald Trump is a narcissist, and narcissists are scary people.

Trust me, I speak from experience. No, I have never had any personal dealings with the sitting dotard, but I have experienced other narcissists, and the reality that they spin for themselves where they are the center of everything and everything revolves around them is disturbing.

Never has this been more evident than in the fake president’s ongoing “battle” with the media.

You see, if you write news that doesn’t shine a favorable light on the president, he takes it as a personal affront. Never mind the fact that you can be telling the absolute truth—in his mind, you have slighted him, and that is enough for him to want to curse you.

CNN is a pretty common target for Trump, so it comes as no surprise that the entire premise of Orange Foolius’ latest hair-brained scheme is that CNN portrays the United States “in an unfair and false way.”

“While CNN doesn’t do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the U.S. they have very little competition,” Trump tweeted Monday. “Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair....”

“....and false way. Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!,” he continued in a second tweet.

What’s wrong, Donnie? Fox News not enough for you?

This is another reminder that what your president is doing is not only an attack against the free press, but an attack against the First Amendment of the Constitution, something that he is sworn to uphold.

It’s embarrassing enough that the lead actor from The Apprentice takes numerous dumps all over the White House every single day, but the added insult is that he represents us to the world.

So as he is lamenting his accurate but poor portrayal in the news media, he is simultaneously making us look like a nation of idiots to everyone else on the planet.

Why couldn’t he be the one who tried to take Christianity to the indigenous East Indian tribe on that isolated island? Why couldn’t he be the one for whom “tooft-tooft-tooft” were the last sounds he heard?

Life just isn’t fair.

All jokes aside, if the ego maniac in charge moves forward with his plan to create his own network that would put the news he wants you to hear, remember that there is a word for that.

Propaganda.

