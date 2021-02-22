Trump to Speak at White Freaknik, aka the Conservative Political Action Conference

Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

The problem with Donald Trump is that white people, (I know, not all white people, but a lot of y’all) love him. They really believe that he is a messiah or a magician or a madman but they aren’t just enthralled by his antics, they are literally in lockstep with his bullshit.



So because the fake billionaire with a passion for racism and golf just won’t go away, he will speak during white freaknik, aka the Conservative Political Action Conference, in Orlando, Florida, next Sunday. CPAC is a lot like Freaknik, just fewer cars and more boobs. Are you telling me that Mitch McConnell’s chin-boob shouldn’t have a bra over it? A person familiar with the former president’s speech told CNN on Saturday that “he’ll be talking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.”



“Also look for the 45th President to take on President Biden’s disastrous amnesty and border policies,” the source added.



This would be Trump’s first public speaking appearance since he was tossed out of the White House last month. And this is a moment to remind Republicans that the Mad King is not dead and in fact because Trump is nothing if not a stunt queen, he’s probably going to tease a run for office in 2024.



CNN notes that several Republicans have already flown to see the former president to pledge their allegiance to him because they are a weak-minded bunch that loves them some leadership.

From CNN:



One of Trump’s campaign managers, Brad Parscale, met with the former President at his club in Mar-a-Lago this week for a lengthy meeting, according to a source familiar. Utah Sen. Mike Lee is holding a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago Saturday night, according to another source familiar, a potential sign of more visits to come. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican, met privately with Trump on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reported, the day before Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell vowed never to do so.

If you had Trump undermining the current president while teasing a run for office and ruining everything that is good and right in the world on your BINGO card then go ahead and gloat, you amazing clairvoyant.