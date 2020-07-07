Trump’s Niece Confirms It: The President Is a Neglected Child Who Has Always Been a Liar

Photo : Saul Loeb ( Getty Images )

President Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump is doing the Lord’s work by single-handedly exposing him for being the petulant child we all know and hate.



According to big news sites that have received copies of Mary Trump’s tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man (The Root only receives books by authors who self-publish and mostly those are Tyler Perry-esque books about B lack love and betrayal and bad wigs), they found that the entire family is one big ball of trauma “exacerbated by a daunting patriarch who ‘destroyed’ Donald Trump by short-circuiting his “ability to develop and experience the entire spectrum of human emotion,” reports the Washington Post, who was lucky enough to get a copy of the book .



The difference between Mary’s book on the Trumps and other books on the Trumps is that she was with them shooting in the dysfunctional gym. She didn’t just live through the experience, but she later became a clinical psychologist and offers psychological analysis of her uncle.



In 1981, at just 16, Mary lost her father, Fred Jr., the president’s older brother, to an alcohol-related illness. Trump told the Post last year that he and his father pushed Fred Jr. to join the family business. It’s a decision he now regrets or at least he told the Post that he did.



Mary, 55, writes that Donald avoided his father’s wrath because “his personality served his father’s purpose. That’s what sociopaths do: they co-opt others and use them toward their own ends—ruthlessly and efficiently, with no tolerance for dissent or resistance.”

I don’t normally talk like this but, “Yes, hunty! Yes!”

Apparently, Fred Jr. took the heat from his father and Donald Trump witnessed that and worked to avoid it.

“By limiting Donald’s access to his own feelings and rendering many of them unacceptable, Fred perverted his son’s perception of the world and damaged his ability to live in it.”

Again, I don’t speak this way but: “Bitch, you better shut the front door!”

Mary Trump explains that each of her grandfather’s children lied to him but they did so for different reasons.

For her father, “lying was defensive—not simply a way to circumvent his father’s disapproval or to avoid punishment, as it was for the others, but a way to survive.”

For her uncle Donald, however, “lying was primarily a mode of self-aggrandizement meant to convince other people he was better than he actually was,” Trump writes, the Post reports.

Being fun and easygoing didn’t play well in a Trump house. Mary writes that her father had a “natural sense of humor, sense of adventure, and sensitivity,” and he was forced to hide this part of himself from his father.

“Softness was unthinkable in his namesake,” she writes, the Post reports.

“Fred [Sr.] hated it when his oldest son screwed up or failed to intuit what was required of him, but he hated it even more when, after being taken to task, Freddy [Fred Jr.] apologized.

Mary wrote that her grandfather often mocked her dad for being apologetic as he wanted “his oldest son to be a ‘killer.’”

Mary believes that Donald being almost eight years younger than Fred allowed him time to learn what not to do to piss his father off.

“The lesson he learned, at its simplest, was that it was wrong to be like Freddy: Fred didn’t respect his oldest son, so neither would Donald.”

Mary notes that at an early age, Donald showed signs of being a pain in the ass. He apparently loved to fuck with his little brother Robert and would take his beloved Tonka trucks that he’d gotten for Christmas and hide them and then act like he didn’t know where they were—much like Donald Trump has done now with his tax returns. And if Robert didn’t stop crying, punk-ass Donald would threaten to break the trucks in front of him.

All this scalding hot tea almost never saw the light of day after Robert Trump filed a petition in New York Supreme Court in an attempt to stop the publication of the book, noting that a confidentiality agreement signed after Mary took her aunts and uncles to court to fight for her and her brother’s share of her father’s settlement prevented her from telling this story.

“But the court’s appellate division ruled last week that the publisher, Simon & Schuster, was not a party to that agreement and lifted a temporary restraining order against it,” the Post notes.

The Post also points out that Mary Trump was quiet during Trump’s campaign but once he won the presidential election she went to Twitter to write: “Worst night of my life.”

She reportedly wrote that some 12 times before deleting the tweets.

“We should be judged harshly … I grieve for our country,” she also tweeted.

The book, on pre-orders alone, has already become a bestseller, and the publisher has moved the book’s release to July 14, two weeks ahead of the original release date, the Post reports.