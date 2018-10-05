Photo: Steve Pope (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has gone full Alex Jones, pushing a conspiracy theory about sexual assault survivors who’ve confronted senators about their support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.



According to Huff Post, Trump claims that the women who’ve tried to humanize the face of sexual assault by sharing their stories with the senators are merely “very rude elevator screamers.” He claims that they are being paid by Democratic fundraiser George Soros and other groups.

Trump’s Friday morning tweet is baseless. It also pushes a far right-wing conspiracy theory that the women who came forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault—and the sexual assault survivors who’ve confronted senators, urging them to vote against the Supreme Court nominee—are all apart of a massive takedown effort by Democrats to prevent a conservative from joining the highest court in the land. Huff Po reports:

Last week, sexual assault survivors confronted Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in a Senate elevator. The protests were part of a series of events that helped convince Flake, a key swing-vote senator on Kavanaugh’s nomination, to call for an FBI investigation in the claims against Kavanaugh. In response to Trump’s tweet, Ana Maria Archila, one of the women who confronted Flake in the elevator and co-executive director for the Center for Popular Democracy, criticized the president for “trying to ignore the experiences of people in this country by discrediting individuals who dare to raise our voices and force elected officials to listen to our stories,” she said in a statement.

The tweet surprised no one, considering Trump is the same bag of Dr. Pimple Popper extract that launched into a disgusting rant while mocking Kavanaugh accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, during a rally.

Because this bitch is still rallying.