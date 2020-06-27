Trump Pens Petty Letter to Chicago Officials, Ironically Calls Out Their Lack of Leadership

Protesters shut down the streets near Trump Tower on June 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo : Natasha Moustache ( Getty Images )

We’ve already established that white people are really concerned about Chicago, and no one pretends to be more concerned than the white-orange President of the U.S.



Advertisement

Trump sent an audacious letter to Illinois Governor J.P. Pritzker and Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot on Friday, calling them out for putting their “own political interests ahead of the lives, safety, and fortunes of your own citizens.”

A day earlier, the President said in a TV interview that Chicago is “worse than Afghanistan, Honduras, Guatemala,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Advertisement

While the nation’s COVID-19 cases ratchet ever higher and police across the country continue to kill citizens with impunity, Trump apparently thought it was important to send a petty missive to Chicago’s elected officials offering to help them address violence in the city if they are willing to put partisanship aside.

“Your lack of leadership on this important issue continues to fail the people you have sworn to protect,” his letter says. “I am concerned it is another example of your lack of commitment to the vulnerable citizens who are victims of this violence and a lack of respect for the men and women in law enforcement.”

“If you are interested, I am willing to ask members of my cabinet to meet with you to devise a plan to make Chicago safe, since a successful formula has escaped both you and your predecessor,” Trump added, after detailing statistics of recent violence in the city.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot dismissed the President’s letter in a statement on Twitter:

Advertisement

“As our police officers, street outreach workers and residents continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, he’s using the victims of gun violence in our city to score cheap political points, spew racist rhetoric, and ignore the impact of COVID across this country,” Lightfoot added. “I stand with the Governor in providing for the safety and well-being of our residents.”



“President Trump is a failure who has once again resorted to a press stunt in an attempt to distract from his long list of failures,” a spokesperson for Governor Pritzker, Jordan Abudayyeh, said in response to the letter. “The people of this state and this nation have unfortunately come to expect his unhinged attempts to politicize tragedy with his predictable and worn-out strategy to distract, distract, distract.”