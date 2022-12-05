We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Trump is yet again running around his mouth about things that will only benefit his corrupt agenda. This time, he’s commenting on the Constitution. The remarks were courtesy of his “Truth Social” media platform that were posted on Saturday.

Journalist Matt Taibbi issued a report that revealed Twitter employees discussing how to move forward after a New York Post wrote about a laptop owned by Hunter Biden (President Biden’s son). Taibbi also said that the Trump administration and the Biden team had reached out to Twitter about information on the platform.

Trump stated that the dialogue that occurred between certain political figures and social media app disclosed “a massive fraud.” Due to its severity, he believes it “allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Advertisement

Of course, he didn’t stop there. Trump reiterated false statements about the 2020 election, demanding a redo since he still says that he was the real winner. Even though officials from his own camp have previously stated that the election was not stolen, Trump remains relentless in these claims.

This controversy comes on the heels of him hosting fellow white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Ye, who has despicably doubled down on his antisemitic comments over the last several months. Despite Trump announcing his presidential run on the Republican ticket for 2024, he is still the subject of various federal and state investigations.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 33% off National Geographic Science and Activity Kits Feed your kid's curiosity

These Nat Geo discovery kits are perfect gifts for the curious kid. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

In addition, the House’s January 6th committee is gearing up to release a report that will show in detail the former president’s role in inciting violence that took place at the Capitol. Although none of Trump’s alleged crimes have led to any real repercussions, hopefully the tide will begin to turn.