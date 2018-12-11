Screenshot: CNN

For some reason unbeknownst to God and errrbody, President Donald Trump thought it was a good idea to host top House and Senate Democrats at the Oval Office. He invited the same Dems he openly mocks on his Twitter and made the meeting open to the press.

Needless to say, it went south fast.



Sitting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (Vice President Mike Pence might as well have been a fireplace ornament), the president shouted and pouted for the funding for his dumb-ass wall, which he initially claimed was going to be paid for by Mexico, adding that if he didn’t get it he’d shut the government down.

“One way or the other it’s going to get built. I’d like not to see a government closing, a shutdown,” Trump said, CNN reports. “But the wall is a very important thing to us.”

Trump threw a complete hissy-fit when Pelosi called the potential shutdown, a “Trump shutdown.”

“If we don’t get what we want, one way or the other ... I will shut down the government,” Trump said later in the meeting.

While Pelosi kept a more civil tone tending to lace her comments with shade, Schumer came out swinging for the fences. During one exchange, Schumer told the president that “elections have consequences” seemingly a nod to 2018 midterm elections in which the Democrats took control of the House. Republicans used that same motto to stonewall Obama’s presidential policies, including his Supreme Court nomination Merrick Garland.

The president tried to brag about keeping control of the Senate, to which Schumer replied: “When the President brags that he won in Indiana and North Dakota, he’s in real trouble.”

Boom!

You can watch the entire shit show below.