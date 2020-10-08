Trump Implies That He Could’ve Gotten COVID-19 From Gold Star Families

Photo : MANDEL NGAN ( Getty Images )

President Donald Trump has consistently proven one thing since taking over the White House: He will do and say anything to save his own untanned ass.



Advertisement

On Thursday, the president of people who are standing down and standing by implied that he could’ve caught COVID-19 from Gold Star families that he met in the White House’s East Room, “with no social distancing and few masks on the evening of Sunday, September 27,” a day after the Rose Garden coronavirus orgy, “where multiple attendees have subsequently tested positive,” CNN reports.



“I’m the president of the country. I can’t hang around in a basement. So, I figure there would be a chance I would catch it. Sometimes I would be in groups of…for instance, Gold Star families, I met with Gold Star families, I didn’t want to cancel that,”



Advertisement

Trump said Thursday morning during a call-in interview on Fox Business in which he blabbered about a bunch of different topics. “They come within an inch of my face, sometimes, they want to hug me and they want to kiss me, and they do, and frankly I’m not telling them to back up. I’m not doing it.”

CNN notes that Trump’s snitching and blaming Gold Star families comes after months of neglecting the fuck out of safety guidelines because Trump is dumber than a homeless cheerleading boot.



CNN points out that Trump’s newest claims go further than his previous claims that senior adviser Hope Hicks contracted the virus from a member of the military or law enforcement.



“It’s very, very hard when you are with people from the military or from law enforcement, and they come over to you and they want to hug you and they want to kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. And you get close and things happen,” Trump told Sean Hannity hours before his diagnosis was publicly disclosed, CNN reports.



Advertisement

The reality is that Trump has no idea how he contracted the virus as it could have come from an infected goat considering he has at least three ounces of warm goat blood every morning before biting the head off a rat and spitting it into his rat’s head cup. But it’s admittedly low even for the president to imply that Gold Star families, military and police are the point of origin for the White House turning into a coronavirus whorehouse.



The White House is not even willing to worry itself with contact tracing to determine who may have come in contact with the virus and how to stop the potential spread, because they just don’t give AF.



Advertisement

From CNN:



Trump held numerous events actively shirking social distancing and mask wearing in the days, weeks and months before his infection, many of which were indoors. And hundreds of officials who were not in daily contact with the President, but regularly interact with key officials who were, were not regularly tested. The White House has declined to provide a full list of attendees in the East Room, but CNN has reached out to some of the families and organizations known to be in attendance. Timothy Davis, the president and CEO of the Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation, said in a statement that all Gold Star Family attendees were tested by the White House ahead of the event, and, like the Supreme Court event, all tested negative for coronavirus. The rapid antigen tests administered by the White House are known to deliver a high rate of false negatives. “Considering it has been 12-days since the event, All Gold Star family are all doing well and exhibit no symptoms of Covid-19,” Davis said in the statement, adding that the group is providing a “daily update” to the White House Office of Public Liaison.

Advertisement

Never forget that during the 2016 election, Trump went after Khizr Khan, whose son, Army Capt. Humayun Khan, died in Iraq in 2004, all because Khan spoke out against Trump at the Democratic National Convention.



“Who wrote that? Did Hillary’s script writers write it?” Trump said in an interview at the time. “I think I’ve made a lot of sacrifices. I work very, very hard.”



Advertisement

Trump has also reportedly referred to members of the Armed Forces who died in war “losers” and “suckers”.



So I would like to amend my early statement as nothing appears to be too low for this president.