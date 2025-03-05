Politics

Trump Honors 13-Year-Old Black Brain Cancer Survivor During Address, and Social Media is Very Divided

The country had mixed reactions when a young cancer survivor was surprised with a special honor.

By
Phenix S Halley
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Trump Honors 13-Year-Old Black Brain Cancer Survivor During Address, and Social Media is Very Divided
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The House chamber exploded in cheers after a heart warming surprise during President Donald J. Trump’s first joint address to Congress. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 13-year-old in the audience diagnosed with brain cancer, was honored with a one-of-a-kind distinction.

Suggested Reading

Kill the Hate...Give Dawn Staley Her Flowers This March Madness
"With Love, Meghan" The Duchess's New Netflix Show Is Received With Anything But Love
Democrats Looked Soft Not Standing With Al Green During Trump's Speech And Black Twitter Has A Lot To Say
Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Kill the Hate...Give Dawn Staley Her Flowers This March Madness
"With Love, Meghan" The Duchess's New Netflix Show Is Received With Anything But Love
Democrats Looked Soft Not Standing With Al Green During Trump's Speech And Black Twitter Has A Lot To Say
Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

On Tuesday (March 4), Secret Service Director Sean Curran swore DJ in as an honorary agent during the president’s speech. “I was not expecting it. Nobody even told us [it was going to happen],” DJ later told Fox News. And as you can expect, many Americans were just as surprised and warmed by the beautiful experience.

Advertisement

Related Content

Lip Reader Decodes What Trump And Obama Discussed At President Carter’s Funeral, Internet Drags Husband Of GOP Senator Who Disrespected VP Harris, Trump Plans To Rename Gulf Of Mexico, Black America Reacts To Trump's 'Hush Money' Case Sentencing And More
5 Takeaways From Trump’s Congressional Address That Black Folks Better Watch Closely

Related Content

Lip Reader Decodes What Trump And Obama Discussed At President Carter’s Funeral, Internet Drags Husband Of GOP Senator Who Disrespected VP Harris, Trump Plans To Rename Gulf Of Mexico, Black America Reacts To Trump's 'Hush Money' Case Sentencing And More
5 Takeaways From Trump’s Congressional Address That Black Folks Better Watch Closely

On X, @LindaLeeTarver wrote, “The most touching photo of the evening. The Secret Service Director gently hugs this sweet boy, DJ Daniels.” @shuwaskiyoung agreed saying “Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel’s moment was beautiful. Regardless of your political party, this was DJ’s dream. We should all stand up for him.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Since he was diagnosed in 2018, DJ has had 13 different brain surgeries, he said. He’s always wanted to be in law enforcement, so the Secret Service honor is likely one he’ll always remember. But while all of this was happening on the Republican side of the aisle, the Democrats on the other side sat in silent protest to Trump and his administration.

Advertisement

@PPreacaRN called out democrats for refusing to clap or stand during DJ’s honor. “The fact that the @TheDemocrats in the audience refused to stand and applaud this brave kid shows that democrats do no care for sick children or for blacks,” they said. “This attitude from the democrats was beyond despicable.”

Advertisement

Another user, @TLDWrestling, called the Democrats “heartless.” While @bryandaw said “This is one of many moments they should’ve united the divided Congress.”

Advertisement

Other folks had criticism for the president after saying he “used” the boy as a political pawn. @_AmethystMoon wrote “Using a black child with cancer to boost optics while cutting childhood cancer research and scrapping research papers involving black people.”

Advertisement

Within the past 50 days, Trump has banned DEI at the federal level, cut spending for cancer research, and slashed key agencies which regulate cancer causing chemicals. One user, @BigErn158, even referenced Trump’s attacks on DEI saying “I thought DEI was over?”

Advertisement

@ByMattHiggins asked “Wait, did he just expand the federal workforce?” after Trump and DOGE cut the federal workforce drastically.

Advertisement

“I have a lot of anger about this,” @hello_jaime started. “Cancer survivors are NOT your political props. We are not here so people will feel sorry for us when we’re sick and then be inspired by us if we make it saying it’s ‘gods plan’ or whatever.”