It’s been almost a month since James Shaw Jr., 29, snatched an assault rifle away from a gunman who opened fire at a Tennessee Waffle House, killing four people and injuring several others.

Despite Shaw’s brave actions and the fact that he was nationally hailed a hero, it was only on Monday that y’all’s president finally reached out to Shaw to thank him for his heroism.

According to NBC News, Donald Trump called the young father Monday morning to “commend his heroic actions and quick thinking,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said.

Ever gracious, Shaw had previously told CNN’s Van Jones that he wasn’t one to “judge” why Trump hadn’t reached out to him.

“I know [the president] has a busy agenda, a busy schedule,” he said.

Nothing less to be expected from Shaw.

This was the same man who wrestled a gun away from an active shooter and tossed the gun out of reach, ending the gunman’s massacre—yet shied away from the label “hero,” insisting he was only trying to survive.

“It feels selfish,” he said in the aftermath of the incident. “I was just trying to get myself out. I saw the opportunity and pretty much took it.”

“I chose to react because I didn’t want to die. I just wanted to live. I didn’t really fight that man to save everyone else. That might not be a popular thing to say,” he added.

Shaw suffered injuries in his counterattack; his right hand was burned after he grabbed the hot barrel of the gun. A bullet also grazed his right arm.

The suspect in the shooting, Travis Reinking, has since been arrested.

And even after saving multiple lives, Shaw still went on to launch a GoFundMe campaign to benefit the victims of the shooting. That campaign raised $241,826, well exceeding its $15,000 goal.

Journalist Yashar Ali then decided to step in, starting another GoFundMe to benefit Shaw and his family. That campaign, which is still open and trending, has raised $221,777, more than its $200,000 goal.

On Monday, Shah told reporters that he did not know if there were plans for Shaw to visit the White House.