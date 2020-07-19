Trump Crony Roger Stone Calls Black Host a 'Negro' During Live Radio Interview

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Former Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone is enjoying his recently granted escape from federal prison to publicly call Black people racial slurs.



Stone fixed his mouth to display his hateful and disrespectful tendencies during an interview with Morris O’Kelly, host of KFI Am’s The Mo’Kelly Show, on Saturday.

The conversation during the live radio show centered on the commutation Stone recently received from the President, which has saved him from having to serve a 40 month sentence for crimes related to Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

From KFI AM:

Mo’Kelly pointed out that while certain people are treated differently in the federal justice system, Stone’s relationship with Trump made him different than most defendants. “I do believe that certain people are treated differently in the federal justice system. I do absolutely believe that. But I also believe that your friendship and relationship and history with Donald Trump weighed more heavily than him just wanting to make sure that justice was done by a person in the justice system, that you were treated so unfairly,” Mo’Kelly tells Stone. “There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily. Hell, your number just happened to come up in the lottery. I’m guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?” There’s a pause, then what sounds like Stone’s voice can be heard telling someone on the other end that “I don’t really feel like arguing with this negro.”

Audio recordings of the live conversation confirm that Stone did indeed call Mo’Kelly a negro for asking him questions during a radio interview he presumably consented to:

But like the cowardly, racist crook he is, Stone followed up his nasty statement by seeming to pretend that his line got disconnected as Mo’Kelly asks him to clarify if he really just called him a negro.



Then he just straight up denies it:



From KFI:

“I’m sorry, what was that?” Mo’Kelly asks. “Roger? I’m sorry, what did you say?” The line remains open for several seconds and what sounds like to be an exasperated sigh on the other end as Mo’Kelly continues to try and reconnect with his guest. After several moments, Stone suddenly reappears. “I hear that the line is not dead,” Mo’Kelly says. “Uhh, you’re back,” Stone says. “You there? Hello?” Mo’Kelly tells Stone he heard him on the other end say something about a negro. Stone immediately snaps back. “I did not. You’re out of your mind. You’re out of your mind.”

The gaslighting is typical but also farcical.

Though Mo’Kelly says during the interview, “We’ll let the listeners decide,” before moving on from Stone’s racist comment, calling it for what it is isn’t a decision—it’s a fact.

Roger Stone called this man a negro on live radio. We can talk about what the consequences should be for that, though given historical trends it seems Stone is unlikely to face any.

But let us not devolve into a ridiculous argument about whether or not he said what we all heard him say. That is an old play designed to further exhaust us on top of proliferate and unprovoked racist attacks like this one from Stone.