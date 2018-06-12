Photo: Jesco Denzel (Getty Images)

Welp, the G-7 summit happened, and as expected, the president of the United States showed his entire untanned ass on a global stage. And even though the party has ended, that hasn’t stopped Donald Trump from holding a grudge.



Apparently Trump believes that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shaded him during a speech he made at the meeting.

Here’s how Trump explained the situation Tuesday at a press conference in Singapore after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un:

“When I got out to the plane, I think that Justin probably didn’t know that Air Force One has about 20 televisions,” CNBC reports. “And I see the television and he’s giving a news conference about how he will not be pushed around by the United States, and I say, ‘push him around’? We just shook hands. It was very friendly. ... No, I have a good relationship with Justin Trudeau. I really did, other than he had a news conference, that he had because he assumed I was in an airplane and I wasn’t watching. He learned. That’s going to cost a lot of money for the people of Canada. He learned. You can’t do that. You can’t do that.”

According to what has been reported, what Trudeau said wasn’t even that bad. After the G-7 meeting, Trudeau called the tariffs imposed on Canada by the U.S. for aluminum and steel insulting and said, “Canadians are polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around.”

Trump then tweeted Saturday evening: “PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’ Very dishonest & weak,” according to CNBC.

Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow accused Canada of stabbing the U.S. in the back. His trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News, “There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad-faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door,” CNBC reports.

Really? Canada? All this smoke for Canada?

We must never forget that Trump is a petty bitch who lives for drama, and he literally tries to push everyone around, so Trudeau’s noting that he wouldn’t allow it should’ve been a given. And I guess neither Trump nor anyone on his staff realizes that Canada has always been considered “our neighbors to the north,” so there is no need to get all Pusha T with the Drakes, since they are our friends.

None of that matters to Trump, who honestly believes that the Canadian prime minister was trying to pull a fast one on him by making that statement while he was on the plane. At this point, Trump is the bully who’s looking to pick fights with countries he believes he can push around. Keep in mind that his comments about Trudeau came after he met with the tyrant of North Korea.