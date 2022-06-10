The Trump household is due for delightful holiday gatherings in the next few months. Not that we expected anything different, but former President Donald Trump was a bit upset after the House select committee’s first primetime hearing about his involvement in the Jan. 6th Capitol riots. No, he doesn’t have Twitter to rant on anymore. Still, CNN reports Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to push back on claims from his daughter Ivanka Trump’s recorded testimony, and findings from what he deems the “Unselect” committee (how clever).

In a previously unseen video, Ivank a Trump stated she accepted former Attorney General Bill Barr’s statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election. “It affected my perspective,” Ivanka said. “I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was saying.” Trump attempted to explain why she would say this in a post.

From CNN:

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The former President also refuted claims that he encouraged the “Hang Mike Pence” chants on the Capitol lawn and tried to remove any responsibility he may have involving the riot, propping up the “stolen election” lie once again.

From The Daily Beast:

“I NEVER said, or even thought of saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence,’” he wrote. “This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a star, or FAKE NEWS!” “The so-called ‘Rush on the Capitol’ was not caused by me,” Trump continued, “It was caused by a Rigged and Stolen Election!” Returning to another familiar refrain, the former commander-in-chief also appeared to sum up his feelings toward the bipartisan House select committee generally as: “A one sided, totally partisan, POLITICAL WITH HUNT!” He earlier used the platform to claim that the panel “refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale,” before adding: “Our Country is in such trouble!”

Trump mentioned that Ivanka was “checked out. ” I don’t think she’s written out of the will just yet. There are more primetime hearings to come with more information that the former President will surely deny and call fake.

