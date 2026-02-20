Trump Calls Out Obama For Talking About Aliens…Only to, Um, Do This

Last week, Barack Obama sparked speculation across the internet after he said in an interview that he believes aliens are real, and President Donald Trump is not happy about it. Let’s get right into it.

As we previously told you, in a Feb. 14 podcast interview with political commentator and YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama said aliens were real during a lightning round of questions. This sent people online into a frenzy, as they felt one of the world’s biggest conspiracy theories had finally been confirmed.

The day after the interview was uploaded, Obama took to Instagram to clarify his stance on the subject. “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there,” he wrote. Finishing his statement, the former president added that he saw no evidence of extraterrestrial life during his time in office.

Now, Trump is calling Obama out for making a “big mistake” by talking about aliens. According to the Daily Mail, on a Thursday (Feb. 19) Air Force One flight to Georgia, the president told Fox News reporter Peter Doocy that Obama had shared classified information by admitting he believed aliens were real.

“He gave classified information; he’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake,” he said.

Yet, though Trump pointed the finger at Obama for discussing top-secret information, the president has changed his tune on the subject. He took to Truth Social later that evening to announce he would begin releasing government files on extraterrestrial life because of the overwhelming amount of interest in the topic.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFO), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA,” he wrote.

While this announcement drew some criticism online from folks who felt Trump was attempting to distract from the release of the Epstein files, it excited others who have been waiting for a definitive answer on whether aliens exist.

As we told you, in September 2025, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing for witnesses to testify about their UAP sightings after the federal government was accused of not being transparent enough with the American public about the classified files. Now, Trump’s Truth Social post has some online feeling that they are finally getting the transparency they deserve.

“I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time. In this way, we can know whether there are aliens and UFOs in our known world,” posted one user.

“Finally, some movement on this after years of drip-fed reports. If real data drops (sensor logs, radar tracks, materials analysis), it could be the biggest tech paradigm shift since the internet. But let’s see if it’s actually substantive or just another round of ‘unexplained but not aliens,” wrote another.

“If this actually leads to real transparency, it could be historic. The public has been asking for clarity on UAPs for years… and this would definitely shake things up,” commented a third.

