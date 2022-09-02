The Worm ain’t the only one with athletic talent in the Rodman family.

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, just accomplished something her famous father never did as a professional athlete by landing the largest contract ever for a player in her league.

The younger Rodman, 19, signed a three-year, $1.1 million contract extension with the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League after a rookie season in which the team won the NWSL championship in 2021. She won the league’s Rookie of the Year award and was named to the NWSL Best XI team for 2021. Trinity Rodman posted more superlatives in 2022, seeing international competition with the U.S. Women’s National Team and being named a finalist for the Ballon d’Or Féminin, an award given by the magazine France Football to recognize the top players in the world.

But unlike her father, whose legendary off-court antics were often a distraction during the Chicago Bulls’ championship runs while he was with the team, Trinity Rodman’s individual accolades have been overshadowed by dysfunction inside the Spirit organization.

Former Spirit owner Steve Baldwin sold the team for $35 million in March to Y. Michele Kang, a tech entrepreneur who the Washington Post reported is the first woman of color to be principal owner of an NWLS squad. Baldwin was publicly pressured by his own players to sell the team after a 2021 league investigation into verbal abuse of players by Richie Burke, a former head coach who Baldwin hired.