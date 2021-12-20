One of television’s funniest men has “suffered a loss of enjoyment for life,” following a a surgery performed in November 2020. As reported by Page Six, a new lawsuit filed by The Daily Show host Trevor Noah against the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Riley J. Williams III, , Noah alleges Williams was negligent in his treatment of the star.

As Page Six explains:

Noah, 37, claims both the New York City hospital and orthopedic surgeon were “careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner” in the court documents filed in the New York Supreme Court obtained by Page Six. “The Daily Show” host claims he was a patient of Dr. Williams between Aug. 25 and Dec. 17, 2020. He underwent the surgery on Nov. 23 that year. Noah’s lawsuit adds that the hospital and surgeon failed to “prescribe proper medications,” failed to “discontinue certain prescription medications” and failed to do proper testing in order to “diagnose the conditions.”

While the nature of the surgery remains undisclosed, Dr. Williams’ site identifies the Yale and Stanford graduate as “a specialist in the field of knee, elbow and shoulder surgery” who has treated several professional athletes, among others. However, Noah’s filing claims he suffered “serious personal injury” as a result of the procedure that is “permanent, severe and grievous.” In the aftermath, he has allegedly been “rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled,” and, perhaps giving some insight into the Emmy-winning comedian-host’s current mental and emotional health, ominously alleges he has “suffered a loss of enjoyment for life.”

Noah’s reps didn’t respond to Page Six’s request for comment and no formal statement has been made by the South African comedian’s team. However, a representative for the Hospital of Special Surgery dismissed Noah’s claims as “meritless,” in a statement obtained by People magazine.

“HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless,” the statement read, adding: “Due to HIPAA we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient,”

The statement also noted the hospital’s extensive and acclaimed reputation, noting that it is “committed to excellence in the care we provide to each of the more than 150,000 patients we treat each year.

“This commitment has made HSS the world’s leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, consistently ranked #1 in orthopedics globally and nationally,” it concluded.

